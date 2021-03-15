Cleveland police ask for help identifying those involved in an East Side hit-skip crash involving a pedestrian

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are asking for the public’s help identifying a driver and vehicle associated with a hit-skip crash that injured a pedestrian near the intersection of East 130th Street and Kinsman Road early Friday morning.
Shortly before 1 a.m., officers received a call about a man lying in the street with serious injuries, according to a Cleveland police media release.
Officers found a 43-year-old man, who was struck by a vehicle that they say immediately fled the scene.
The man was taken to University Hospital for medical treatment.
Police say they believe the vehicle that struck him is a newer model red Chevy Traverse SUV.
Investigators ask anyone with information to call 216-623-5295 or 216-623-5290. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.