Cleveland police ask for help identifying those involved in an East Side hit-skip crash involving a pedestrian

Cleveland police ask for help identifying those involved in an East Side hit-skip crash involving a pedestrian
Cleveland police suspect this vehicle may be associated with a hit-skip crash. The photo was taken from the cameras at East 130th Street and Union Avenue. (Source: Cleveland police)
By Stephanie Czekalinski | March 15, 2021 at 5:25 PM EDT - Updated March 15 at 5:25 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are asking for the public’s help identifying a driver and vehicle associated with a hit-skip crash that injured a pedestrian near the intersection of East 130th Street and Kinsman Road early Friday morning.

Shortly before 1 a.m., officers received a call about a man lying in the street with serious injuries, according to a Cleveland police media release.

Officers found a 43-year-old man, who was struck by a vehicle that they say immediately fled the scene.

The man was taken to University Hospital for medical treatment.

Police say they believe the vehicle that struck him is a newer model red Chevy Traverse SUV.

Investigators ask anyone with information to call 216-623-5295 or 216-623-5290. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.