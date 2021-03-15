Fundraiser will be held for Madison restaurant owner who was injured after tree crushed his car

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Palakyem Tako and his fiancé, Jennifer Ratliff, had a near-death experience this past November.
As the couple was driving down a street in Madison during a windstorm, a tree fell on their car.
“I have a broken neck, T2, and C4, I had a facial fracture, I broke my tooth,” said Tako.
“My leg got crushed from my knee to my ankle,” said Ratliff.
The couple suffered serious injuries from the accident.
Injuries that still impact their day-to-day lives months later.
“It takes away from our business, not being able to work and that kind of stuff,” said Tako.
Tako owns the Madison Family Restaurant.
After the accident, he and Ratliff couldn’t work for months.
That time off coupled with the impact of COVID has affected the restaurant’s bottom line.
“One thing I learned as a business person is you try to cope, change and reinvent yourself,” Tako added.
After hearing about the couple’s struggles, a longtime customer, Diana Raines, decided to set up a fundraiser for the restaurant.
“I couldn’t believe the guy was working like hurt still... I was like is there any way we can do something?” said Raines.
Raines owns the local entertainment company, LadyBug Ranch.
She will be raising money by hosting a children’s photoshoot outside the restaurant.
“I understand as a small business how hard it is just trying to make it in general and on top of it, they were dealing with COVID,” Raines added.
The money from the fundraiser is not only going to the Madison Family Restaurant, but to the SubZero mission and to the Madison Food Bank as well.
Tako says he hasn’t know Raines for long, but he’s thankful for her help.
“It’s a good community, great people and customers,” said Tako.
The fundraiser will be held March 27-28 from 1-5 p.m. in the parking lot of the Madison Family Restaurant.
