Gov. DeWine: Students incidentally exposed to COVID-19 at school without symptoms do not have to sit out sports or extracurriculars
By Stephanie Czekalinski | March 15, 2021 at 7:46 PM EDT - Updated March 15 at 7:46 PM

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - Students will not have to sit out Spring extracurricular or sporting activities if they are exposed to COVID-19 at school, as long as they do not have symptoms, according to a press release from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s office.

Students who are incidentally exposed to COVID-19 at school and do not have symptoms will not be forced to quarantine as long as they follow safety protocols, the release said.

[Read the order here]

Students who are exposed to the virus outside of a classroom setting will have to follow existing CDC quarantine guidelines, the release said.

