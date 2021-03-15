Gov. DeWine: Students incidentally exposed to COVID-19 at school without symptoms do not have to sit out sports or extracurriculars

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - Students will not have to sit out Spring extracurricular or sporting activities if they are exposed to COVID-19 at school, as long as they do not have symptoms, according to a press release from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s office.
Students who are incidentally exposed to COVID-19 at school and do not have symptoms will not be forced to quarantine as long as they follow safety protocols, the release said.
[Read the order here]
Students who are exposed to the virus outside of a classroom setting will have to follow existing CDC quarantine guidelines, the release said.
