Grand jury indicts 2nd person for deadly drive-by of 6-year-old girl in South Collinwood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Grand Jury indicted a University Heights woman for her alleged role in the October 2019 shooting death of a six-year-old girl.
Angel Cannon, 22, was indicted on multiple charges; including, aggravated murder, attempted murder and felonious assault.
Cleveland police said on Oct. 5, 2019, Cannon drove a car with at least two armed passengers to a home in the 1300 block of E. 171st Street.
According to police, when they arrived, Raysean Howard fired nearly 30 bullets into the South Collinwood residence.
Lyric-Melodi Lawson was shot while sleeping in her bed.
Police said Lawson was shot in the head and another family member was grazed by a bullet.
Lawson was a first grader at Hannah Gibbons STEM School in Cleveland.
“This tragedy is a sobering reminder of the value of our work every day, as we guide our scholars toward safe and positive choices and toward the life and prosperous future every one of them deserves,” said Principal Greg Adkins.
Cannon will be arraigned on March 30 at 1 p.m.
Howard was arrested several weeks after the murder and is scheduled to stand trial on April 28.
