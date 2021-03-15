Hybrid model begins this week in Cleveland Metropolitan School District

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Staff greeted students in front of Adlai Stevenson Elementary School in Cleveland’s Lee-Harvard neighborhood for the first time in a year as pre-K through second-, 10th-, and 12th-graders returned to the classroom.
“It’s a beautiful feeling,” said parent Dennis Cook.
“It feels real good,” echoed Tatiana Freeman. “I’m happy.”
“It’s a wonderful thing to get back,” said Gary Pottinger. “We waiting for this.”
Third- through ninth-graders and eleventh grade return in a week, ending an unusual year for everyone.
“My kids are more hands-on,” said Freeman. “They need to be in school, in front of the teachers because their grades dropped. They went from As and Bs to Ds and Cs. It didn’t work out well for me. I didn’t like it at all.”
“It’s hard for me to do the schoolwork because it’s on the computer and you got to like tap the stuff on there,” agreed her daughter Taharrie Johnson. “Some stuff, it won’t work, but in real school, it will.”
“No, not at all,” said Cook when asked if he’ll use the opt-out option on Friday. “School is where he needs to be.”
“Everybody’s going to be good, everybody’s going to go with the flow,” Pottinger agreed. “Everything’s going to be cool.”
Gary’s son summed up just how cool.
“I feel happy,” said the Stevenson student.
