North Canton police: Lake Township juvenile may shortly face charges steeming from social media threat about Hoover High School

“We have been made aware of an Instagram post about a potential school shooting at Hoover High School. We are currently working with law enforcement at this time to investigate the post, and we have found no evidence to substantiate the threat. We will continue to monitor and investigate any reports that we receive. If you have any specific information regarding the source of the threat, please contact the North Canton Police Department directly. If you wish to share information anonymously, please call our tip line at 1-844-5-SAYNOW. This service is available 24 hours a day and 7 days a week.