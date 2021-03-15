North Canton police: Lake Township juvenile may shortly face charges steeming from social media threat about Hoover High School

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - North Canton police are in the process of filing charges against a juvenile they believe may be involved in threats to shoot up Hoover High School in North Canton.
Police, along with the Canton prosecutor’s office, discovered a suspect address in Lake Township, according to a North Canton Police media release.
Stark County sheriff’s deputies and FBI agents served a search warrant at the address and seized several electronic devices, the release said.
Authorities found no firearms at the residence.
They did, however, identify a juvenile suspect.
The suspect is not a current student at North Canton City Schools, the release said.
His or her family is cooperating with the investigation, according to the release, and the juvenile remains in their custody.
The young person is facing charges of aggravated menacing and inducing panic, the release said.
The police launched an investigation Saturday night into a social media threat made against the school.
“Someone made a comment on an Instagram post indicating that they were going to shoot up the school,” police wrote in a press release.
Police said the department became aware of the threat around 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
North Canton Police Department continues investigating this threat.
North Canton City Schools administration is aware of the threat, according to police. Safety measures are being taken.
Eric Bornstine, Principal of Hoover High School, shared the statement below with parents and families:
“We have been made aware of an Instagram post about a potential school shooting at Hoover High School. We are currently working with law enforcement at this time to investigate the post, and we have found no evidence to substantiate the threat. We will continue to monitor and investigate any reports that we receive. If you have any specific information regarding the source of the threat, please contact the North Canton Police Department directly. If you wish to share information anonymously, please call our tip line at 1-844-5-SAYNOW. This service is available 24 hours a day and 7 days a week.
We do ask that you help us control the spread of this social media post as police continue to investigate. We work every day to ensure the safety of our students and staff, and we take these situations very seriously. Please know that we will have an increased police presence at Hoover High School.”
