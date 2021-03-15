Northeast Ohio Weather: No wild swings in temperature this week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High pressure to our north today will keep us dry. Temperatures will range between 40 to 45 degrees this afternoon. A system located in Kansas today will track towards us tonight and track across central Ohio early tomorrow evening. A little light rain for us overnight. The best risk of some rain will be the first half of the day tomorrow. St. Patrick’s Day looks dry with a mainly cloudy sky. Afternoon temperatures in the 40s to around 50 degrees.