Northeast Ohio weather: Rain returns this week; highs above freezing every day

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - March 15th, and we’ve yet to see anything more than a trace of rainfall at Cleveland Hopkins Airport this month.
That will change this week, as scattered showers will be moving over the area tonight and Tuesday.
The most widespread rain that we see this week will be on Thursday.
Temperature-wise, highs will rebound into the low 50s Tuesday and Wednesday.
The end of the week will bring cooler temperatures, with highs in the mid 40s on Thursday and a high of only 40 degrees on Friday.
“Normal” highs for this week are in the mid to upper 40s.
At this time, we are forecasting a dry and mostly sunny weekend, with highs in the mid 40s on Saturday and in the mid 50s on Sunday.
