Ohio reports single-day increase of 1,149 new COVID-19 cases

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Monday, the Department of Health said 18,036 coronavirus deaths have been verified in the state of Ohio with at least 990,340 cases since the start of the pandemic.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine did not schedule a COVID-19 briefing on Monday.
The 24-hour increase of 1,149 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Monday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.
An additional 146,264 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 51,642 total hospitalizations reported on Monday, at least 7,277 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
