1 dead, 1 seriously injured after pick-up flips in crash on Cleveland’s near East Side
By Stephanie Czekalinski | March 15, 2021 at 4:21 PM EDT - Updated March 15 at 4:33 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One man is dead and another seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash on the Woodland Avenue entrance ramp to I-77 north on Friday.

Shortly after 11 p.m., a Honda Accord headed westbound on Woodland Avenue entered the I-77 north entrance ramp, according to a media release from Cleveland police.

A Nissan Frontier was also headed west on Woodland Avenue cut across lanes of traffic to the left, crossed a divider, and was struck by the Honda.

The Nissan rolled over, and two occupants were ejected, according to the release.

The 32-year-old driver later died at MetroHealth. The 28-year-old passenger was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

The driver of the Honda was not injured; the passenger reported minor injuries but was not treated.

