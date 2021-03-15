1 dead, 1 seriously injured after pick-up flips in crash on Cleveland’s near East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One man is dead and another seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash on the Woodland Avenue entrance ramp to I-77 north on Friday.
Shortly after 11 p.m., a Honda Accord headed westbound on Woodland Avenue entered the I-77 north entrance ramp, according to a media release from Cleveland police.
A Nissan Frontier was also headed west on Woodland Avenue cut across lanes of traffic to the left, crossed a divider, and was struck by the Honda.
The Nissan rolled over, and two occupants were ejected, according to the release.
The 32-year-old driver later died at MetroHealth. The 28-year-old passenger was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to police.
The driver of the Honda was not injured; the passenger reported minor injuries but was not treated.
