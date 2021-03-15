The Original Popcorn House to open in Crocker Park this summer

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - You’ll be able to get your popcorn fix in Crocker Park this summer.
The Original Popcorn House is opening their first Ohio location in Westlake in a few months.
The shop will offer more than 30 popcorn flavors, ranging from movie theatre butter to dill pickle to peanut butter and chocolate.
You can also get other treats, including sea salt dark chocolate popcorn sundaes and bear claw pastries, at the shop, set to open at 24 Main Street.
An opening day hasn’t been announced yet. Construction will begin in late March.
The Original Popcorn House currently has four other locations: Delray Beach, Florida; Frederick, Maryland; the Mall of America in Minneapolis; and Erie, Pennsylvania.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.