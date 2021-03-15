Registration now open for 2nd week of vaccination appointments at Wolstein Center’s mass clinic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The first week of appointments at Cleveland’s mass vaccination site filled up within hours, but those who missed out can now try for the second week of operation.
Registration for dates at the mass vaccination clinic’s second week at Cleveland State University’s Wolstein Center are now live, spanning from March 24 to March 30.
A soft launch will occur on Tuesday, with the official opening taking place on March 17. The center will operate daily, 12 hours a day for a total of eight weeks.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said, once fully operational, approximately 6,000 vaccinations will be administered each day at the clinic.
- Pfizer vaccine administered during first three weeks
- Second doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be administered in weeks four through six
- The single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be given out during weeks seven and eight
Doses administered at the Wolstein Center will be in addition to Ohio’s regular statewide shipments that arrive on a weekly basis.
