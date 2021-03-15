Reports: Browns to sign Rams free agent safety John Johnson

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns moved quickly Monday to address their defense, reportedly agreeing with Rams free agent safety John Johnson on a 3-year deal.
The contract is for $33 million, including $24 million guaranteed, according to Mike Garofalo of NFL Network.
Monday was the start of the NFL’s “legal tampering” period, when teams can begin negotiating with free agents. Nothing can be officially announced until Wednesday March 17, the start of the new league year.
Johnson, 25, was a 4-year starter for the Rams and led the team in tackles last season. He also was named 2nd-team All-Pro by Pro Football Focus.
The Rams defense, led by Johnson, was #1 in the league against the pass last season. The Browns ranked 22nd.
Cleveland enters free agency with $23 million of cap space, according to Spotrac.com.
