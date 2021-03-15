Richland County Sheriff to give update on Shelby woman missing since February

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Richland County Sheriff is holding a news conference Monday afternoon regarding a 33-year-old Shelby woman who has not been seen since Feb. 25.
Melinda Kay Davis told family members she was going to see her ex-boyfriend, John Henry Mack Jr., at his Mansfield apartment.
On Feb. 26, a search warrant was executed at Mack’s home and deputies said after processing the evidence and consulting with the Richland County prosecutor, they obtained an arrest warrant for Mack for kidnapping.
Mack was arrested by the U.S. Marshals on March 4.
Mack pleaded not guilty in Mansfield Municipal Court and is being held on a $1 million bond.
Davis was driving a black 2013 Vokswagen Jetta, Ohio plate JGZ8921, which has also not been located.
