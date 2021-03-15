RTA providing free rides to vaccination sites in Cuyahoga County

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (RTA) will provide a free ride to any vaccination site in Cuyahoga County; including, the Wolstein Center.
RTA officials said the free rides were made possible from a $773,000 grant from The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT).
The All Day passes are available between March 17 and May 8 and will be distributed through hundreds of Cuyahoga County and City of Cleveland social service agencies and community centers.
RTA is not distributing the passes.
For information on obtaining a free pass to a vaccination center, contact the United Way’s 211 line or visit the Cuyhoga County website.
“RTA has ample service to the Wolstein Center, every day and all day. With more than 50+ bus routes and three rail lines, RTA makes it easy for customers to get to many of the vaccination centers across the county,” said RTA’s CEO and General Manger, India Birdsong. “We are pleased to work in concert with Cuyahoga County and City of Cleveland to distribute All Day passes to anyone who makes an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccination during the promotional period.”
The grant money will also cover the cost for RTA to provide free shuttle service to parking lots near the Wolstein Center for people who choose to drive themselves downtown.
The RTA shuttles will operate every 15 minutes.
The mass vaccination clinic at the Wolstein Center begins March 17.
Click here to register for the shot.
