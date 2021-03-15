Take a look inside Ohio’s 1st COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic at Cleveland’s Wolstein Center

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland State University’s Wolstein Center is days away from its official launch as Ohio’s first mass vaccination clinic, but doors opened early for 19 News.
Here’s a look inside the Wolstein Center, where approximately 6,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are expected to be administered each day once fully operation.
The facility, under collaboration with FEMA, the Ohio National Guard, Ohio Emergency Management Agency, and Ohio Department of Health, will open during a “soft launch” on Tuesday morning to 1,500 eligible individuals who signed up for the vaccine.
The clinic will then officially launch on March 17 with the number of vaccination appointments increasing each day.
- Pfizer vaccine administered during first three weeks
- Second doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be administered in weeks four through six
- The single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be given out during weeks seven and eight
