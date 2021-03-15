Verbal argument ends in fatal stabbing at West Side bar

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A verbal altercation at a West Side bar ended in a deadly stabbing Friday night.
Cleveland police were called to the Normandy Tavern in the 13000 block of Lorain Avenue shortly before 8 p.m. on reports of a shooting, according to a media release from the Cleveland police.
What officers found instead was a 42-year-old man inside the bar suffering from a stab wound, the release said.
Officers performed CPR until EMS personnel arrived and took the man to MetroHealth where he died.
In the parking lot, police found a 56-year-old man suspected of the stabbing, according to the release.
According to police, the two men were involved in a verbal argument in the bar.
At some point, other patrons restrained the victim from “going after” the suspect, who left the bar.
The victim broke free and confronted the suspect in the parking lot, the release said.
The victim, who was armed with a knife, ran at the suspect, who pulled out a knife of his own and stabbed the victim, according to police.
The wounded victim ran back into the bar and collapsed while the suspect remained in the parking lot and called 911.
The Homicide Unit interviewed the suspect and released him without formal charges, pending a prosecutorial review, police say.
