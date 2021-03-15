3-year-old girl dies during fire at Garfield Heights apartment complex

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A young child died during an apartment fire in Garfield Heights on Sunday night.
According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office, 3-year-old Kalmari Maddox died at the scene of the fire, which occurred at an apartment complex on East 131st Street near Forestdale Drive in Garfield Heights.
The city’s fire department has not yet released details regarding the circumstances that led up to the fire.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.