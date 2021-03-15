28-year-old man dies after he was shot multiple times

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 28-year-old man died hours after police found him lying in the street with gunshot wounds Saturday night.
Akron police said they found the victim near South Rhodes Avenue and Trigonia Drive around 9:20 p.m. Saturday.
The victim was taken to the hospital, where he died early Sunday morning.
Detectives determined the victim was shot after an altercation with an unknown suspect.
The suspect drove away from the scene in a silver SUV after the shooting, Akron police said.
Police describe the suspect as a 5′10″ tall man who weighs at least 150 pounds. He was wearing a dark gray hoodie and black pants at the time of the shooting.
Call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 if you have any information.
