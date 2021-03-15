18-year-old Portage County man accused of killing pregnant 17-year-old girlfriend

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old man is charged with murder for allegedly killing his pregnant 17-year-old girlfriend.
Zachary Blosser pleaded not guilty in Ravenna Municipal Court Monday morning.
According to the prosecutor, Blosser put a gun in his girlfriend’s mouth and pulled the trigger.
The shooting happened at a home in Nelson Township, Portage County around 4 p.m. on March 12.
The victim’s name has not yet been released.
The Portage County Sheriff posted the below statement on Facebook:
On behalf of Sheriff Zuchowski and the entire Portage County Sheriff’s Office our hearts and prayers are with the family members and friends struggling through this difficult time.
Blosser is being held on a $2 million bond.
