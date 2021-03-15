18-year-old Portage County man arraigned for murder of 17-year-old girl

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old man accused of killing a 17-year-old Portage County girl will be arraigned in Ravenna Municipal Court Monday.
Portage County Sheriff deputies said Zachary Blosser murdered the victim around 4 p.m. on March 12.
The teenager died Friday in Nelson Township in an incident involving a firearm on Knowlton Road, according to deputies.
The victim’s name has not yet been released.
The Portage County Sheriff posted the below statement on Facebook:
On behalf of Sheriff Zuchowski and the entire Portage County Sheriff’s Office our hearts and prayers are with the family members and friends struggling through this difficult time.
