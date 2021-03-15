32-year-old shot to death in Cleveland’s Buckeye Shaker neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 32-year-old was fatally shot in Cleveland’s Buckeye Shaker neighborhood the early morning Monday.
Cleveland police officers responded to the 11000 block of Cromwell Avenue shortly after 1:30 a.m. on reports of shots fired and a male screaming, according to a Cleveland police media release.
There they found a 32-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.
Officers performed first aid until EMS arrived and took the man to University Hospitals where he died, according to the release.
Authorities learned that a neighborhood resident heard a shot, checked outside, and found the victim on the ground.
Homicide detectives interviewed several people, but no arrests were made, police said.
The man’s death remains under investigation.
