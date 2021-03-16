Akron police investigate homicide after man dies of injuries from fire

Akron police investigate homicide after man dies of injuries from fire
Akron police investigate homicide after man dies of injuries from fire (Source: Gray Media)
By Steph Krane | March 16, 2021 at 7:57 AM EDT - Updated March 16 at 7:57 AM

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials in Akron are investigating a homicide after they found a 48-year-old man on fire in a vacant lot overnight, the Summit County Medical Examiner said.

Akron Police and Fire Departments responded to the fire on Frederick Avenue just after 1 a.m. Tuesday.

When they arrived, they found the victim lying on the ground, smoldering and with severe burns.

The man died from his injuries on the scene, the Medical Examiner said.

The identity of the victim hasn’t been released.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.