Armed suspects enter Westlake apartment, tie up inhabitants and rob them

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two Westlake residents were injured in an apparent home invasion after several assailants entered their apartment, tied them up, and robbed them, according to police.
Westlake police were called to the Columbia Colony Apartments in the 25000 block of Center Ridge Road shortly after 7:30 a.m. for a reported assault and robbery in progress, according to a media release from Westlake police.
Witnesses told officers that several males - one armed with a handgun - were involved and had left the area on foot.
Officers from Westlake and several surrounding agencies set up a perimeter to find the perpetrators while two victims were interviewed by police and given medical attention, the release said.
Authorities found one male in the woods behind the apartment complex, according to police. They found a second male near a shopping plaza at the corner of Canterbury and Center Ridge roads.
A female, who police believe was also involved, was stopped in a silver pickup at the intersection of Dover and Center Ridge roads.
The suspects were taken into custody, and a handgun was recovered, according to police.
Investigators say they believe that the crime was not random and that the apartment was targeted. They expect to file charges on Tuesday.
Both victims were injured in the attack, police say. One was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.