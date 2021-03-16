Cleveland firefighters rescue pregnant woman and 1 other from a stuck elevator

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Fire department rescued two people that included a pregnant woman, from a stuck elevator Monday Night.
This happened at the Standard Building located at 99 West St Clair.
This was a tough one; it took firefighters almost 2 and half hours to free them.
Firefighters had to haul a 20-foot ladder up 14 flights of stairs as part of the rescue, according to Mike Norman of the Cleveland Fire Department.
Both people checked out and are ok.
