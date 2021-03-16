Cleveland firefighters rescue pregnant woman and 1 other from a stuck elevator

Cleveland firefighters rescue pregnant woman and 1 other from a stuck elevator
CFD rescues pregnant woman from elevator (Source: WOIO)
By Brian Koster | March 15, 2021 at 11:18 PM EDT - Updated March 15 at 11:18 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Fire department rescued two people that included a pregnant woman, from a stuck elevator Monday Night.

This happened at the Standard Building located at 99 West St Clair.

This was a tough one; it took firefighters almost 2 and half hours to free them.

Firefighters had to haul a 20-foot ladder up 14 flights of stairs as part of the rescue, according to Mike Norman of the Cleveland Fire Department.

Both people checked out and are ok.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.