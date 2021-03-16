Food distributions in Willard set for March 17 and 27

WILLARD, Ohio (WOIO) - There will be 1,300 40 pound boxes of food given away on St. Patrick’s Day and again 10 days later in Willard.
You’re welcome to come pick up a box full of fresh fruits, dairy, and meats even if you don’t live in Willard.
There are no income requirements or IDs needed.
The food giveaway will be from 4-7 p.m. on March 17 and from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on March 27.
The drive-thru distribution will be at Willard City Park on 561 W. Laurel Street.
Your trunk must be clear for the box to be placed in.
No walk-ups will be permitted at the drive-thru distribution.
The walk-up locations will be at the Trinity Lutheran Church parking lot on 308 S. Myrtle Drive and Northside Park on the corner of Keefer Street and Spring Street.
No drive-thru option is available at the walk-up distribution.
If you are unable to drive or walk to the distribution sites, call the Willard City Hall front desk at 419-933-2581 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday for assistance.
