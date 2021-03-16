5 girls, ranging in age from 12 to 14 years old, lead Ohio police on chase following shoplifting complaint

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police took five girls accused of theft into custody, but not before the underage suspects led law enforcement on a high-speed pursuit.
According to London police, officers responded to an Ohio Walmart location on Saturday night after receiving reports that five girls were accused of stealing merchandise from the store.
Police found a BMW SUV nearby matching the description of the suspect’s vehicle, but the driver fled from police, triggering a pursuit with speeds that reached around 85 miles per hour.
According to investigators, police were able to stop the vehicle, which was later identified determined to be stolen from Columbus, and apprehend the five girls without further incident.
The suspects ranged in age from 12 to 14 years old, London police said. Three of the girls were identified as runaways from the Columbus area. One suspect was wanted on various felony charges.
All five girls were booked at a youth detention center on charges of theft and receiving stolen property.
London is approximately 25 miles southwest of Columbus.
