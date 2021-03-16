Ohio Gov. DeWine speaks at ‘soft launch’ of Cleveland’s COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, along with several local and federal officials, were in Cleveland on Tuesday morning to mark the soft opening of the state’s first mass vaccination clinic.
The governor was joined by FEMA Region 5 Acting Administrator Kevin Sligh, Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish, and Cleveland State University President Harlan Sands as the site officially opened at 10 a.m.
An estimated 1,500 doses of the coronavirus vaccine will be administered at the Cleveland State University’s Wolstein Center on Tuesday before its official open the following day.
From then, the number of vaccinations and available appointments are expected to increase incrementally each day until approximately 6,000 shots are given out daily once fully operational for eight weeks.
- Pfizer vaccine administered during first three weeks
- Second doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be administered in weeks four through six
- The single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be given out during weeks seven and eight
Around 480 individuals will be able to get the shot at one time before being rotated out of the Wolstein Center for the next group, Ohio Air National Guard Brigadier General Rebecca O’Connor said.
“People will flow into their seats they will have their health screening and the vaccinator will come will come with the carts rolling down the aisle to administer the vaccination,” O’Connor described.
Currently, individuals who are 50 years and older, or who have certain medical conditions or occupations, are eligible to register for the COVID-19 vaccine in Ohio.
