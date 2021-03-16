Driver indicted for killing 2 Lakewood men while speeding, driving impaired

Alejandro Mercado (left) and Maximus Close (right) were killed in a crash on Sunday, February 21 in Lakewood (Source: WOIO/Family Photos)
By Julia Bingel | March 16, 2021 at 9:42 AM EDT - Updated March 16 at 9:52 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Grand Jury indicted a 23-year-old woman for killing two Lakewood men in a drunk-driving crash.

Lakewood police said Selena Colon crashed into another car on Sunday, Feb. 21 on Clifton Boulevard., killing Maximus Close, 19, and Alejandro Mercado, 19.

Both victims graduated from Lakewood High School in 2020.

Lakewood police said she caused a crash which killed two 19-year-olds. (Source: Solon police)

“Ms. Colon was drunk-driving over 90 mph in a 35 mph zone. This resulted in the death of two wonderful friends and their families left in total anguish,” said Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley. “She will be held accountable.”

Officers said Colon was traveling east on Clifton Boulevard in a 2020 Toyota Camry and collided with the the 2006 Suburu Outback driven by Close, as he was turning from Fry Avenue onto Clifton Blvd.

According to O’Malley, the impact split the victims’ car in half and caused the two victims to be ejected from the vehicle.

Both Close and Mercado were pronounced dead at the scene.

A third person in the car with Close and Mercado was injured, but survived.

Colon was indicted on the charges of aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault and driving while under the influence.

