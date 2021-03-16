Group of Ohio House Republicans introduce bill that would end state’s mask mandate

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The governor said he would end Ohio’s mask mandate if certain COVID-19 case data is met, but a group of House lawmakers want that order to end sooner.
Ohio State Rep. Jena Powell introduced House Bill 202 on March 10, which if passed, would void the current facial covering mandate and prohibit any future mask orders during the COVID-19 state of emergency.
“Sixteen states currently do not have a statewide mask mandate,” the Republican state representative said. “These states are thriving economically, mentally, and emotionally.”
Nearly two dozen other Republican state representatives have signed on as co-sponsors for the proposed legislation.
“Cases are decreasing dramatically, and vaccine distribution is increasing rapidly,” Powell added. “This bill supports individual freedom, and allows Ohioans to make the choice of whether or not they voluntarily want to wear a mask.”
The governor previously said he would drop the mask mandate if Ohio’s cases per 100,000 population dropped below a certain level.
As of Tuesday morning, the Ohio Department of Health was reporting 155 COVID-19 cases per 100,000.
