Highland Hills Police looking for missing 4-year-old

HIGHLAND HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are asking for your help finding 4-year-old Ja’Naiyah Lenor, who was last seen with her father, Christopher Ross, on Sunday at Ja’Naiyah grandmother’s residence in Highland Hills. The grandmother told police Ross was taking Ja’Naiyah to a movie in Shaker Heights, according to a press release.
Ja’Naiyah was born February 10, 2017, is 2 feet tall, weighs 41 pounds, and has short curly black hair. She was last seen wearing a pink hat, pink scarf, purple coat, and blue jeans.
Mr. Ross does not have a vehicle but uses public transportation to get around. He is known to hang out in East Cleveland and works in Warrensville Heights. He did not report to work today.
If anyone has information on Ja’Naiyah Lenor and/or Christopher Ross’s whereabouts, please contact Highland Hills Police or your local police department.
