Individuals at least 16 years old will be eligible for vaccine in Ohio beginning March 29

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Coronavirus vaccine eligibility in Ohio will soon be opening to everyone who is 16 years or older, Gov. Mike DeWine announced.
The governor said during his appearance in Cleveland on Tuesday ahead of the launch of Ohio’s first COVID-19 mass vaccination site that beginning March 29, anyone at least 16 years old will be able to register for a coronavirus immunization.
Before that, eligibility will open on Friday to individuals who are at least 40 years old or are diagnosed with one of five specialized medical conditions.
Over 2.4 million shots of the vaccine have been administered in Ohio, or approximately one-fifth of the state’s population.
The state is expected to receive 400,000 vaccine doses next week with a “significant increase” anticipated for the week beginning March 29.
