Modern DNA testing to be used in 1969 Cleveland cold case

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Porchlight Project, an Akron-based nonprofit, will fully fund DNA testing for a 1969 Cleveland cold case.
The case involves an unidentified man whose remains were found in a barrel.
What is known about the victim is he was a young, black man who had been shot nine times.
He had also been dismembered before he was placed into a 55-gallon-drum and then covered in some type of caustic fluid.
Cuyahoga County Deputy Coroner Dr. Charles Hirsch also found the man had suffered significant blunt force trauma to the head.
The victim had a tattoo of the name, Sally, on his forearm and was found wearing a Waltham wristwatch.
Police believe this murder may have been connected to a faction of the Black Panther Party which was active in Cleveland at the time.
“We’re excited to provide the means to finally give a name to this man so that we can learn how he came to be here and who may have wanted him dead,” said James Renner, founder of The Porchlight Project.
The Porchlight Project offers funding for DNA testing and genetic genealogy for Ohio cold cases.
