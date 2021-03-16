3 new deaths; child among 41 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health announced on Monday that there were three new COVID-19 related deaths in the city, bringing the total cumulative deaths to 404 citywide.
There were 41 new confirmed coronavirus cases reported in the city, which brings the total cumulative to 25,750 confirmed cases citywide.
Health officials said the new confirmed cases include people whose ages range from 9-years-old to their 70s.
CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.
There were 17 probable cases reported by CDPH.
Ohio Department of Health reported an increase of 1,149 new COVID-19 cases.
The City of Cleveland COVID-19 Dashboard displays the most recent preliminary data from the Ohio Department of Health about COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths, and recoveries in Cleveland by selected demographics. View the dashboard here.
CDPH does not release any additional demographic info related to COVID-19 cases aside from age range and gender for the privacy of the individuals.
