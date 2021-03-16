Northeast Ohio weather: Wind-driven soaker moves in on Thursday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Widespread rain is in the forecast for Thursday, and this will be your “next big thing,” as we say.
It will be windy, too, with sustained winds at 15 to 25 mph.
Rain will slowly move out on Thursday evening.
As temperatures fall on Thursday night, some snow may mix in, but no snowfall accumulation is in the forecast.
In the short term, expect beautiful weather for St. Patrick’s Day Wednesday.
Highs will climb into the mid 50s, under mostly sunny skies.
