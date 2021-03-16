Northeast Ohio Weather: Wind driven soaker on the way Thursday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We have a system cruising through today. Plenty of cloud cover and even some areas of drizzle. Temperatures won’t move much due to the clouds. Tomorrow we are in between storms so it will be a dry St. Patrick’s Day. Clouds in the morning will give way to afternoon sunshine. Another storm will track south of us Thursday. This will be more significant with heavier rain and strong winds out of the northeast. The potential for up to one inch of rain is in the forecast. Wind gusts over 40 mph. A definite disruption for you that the team is monitoring.