Ohio BMV to end expansion of expiration dates for driver licenses, vehicle registrations

Ohio (WOIO) - You might want to check the expiration date on your driver license and vehicle registration.
Due to the pandemic, Gov. DeWine signed a bill last year that extended the expiration dates of driver licenses, identification cards, and vehicle registrations.
Those extensions will soon run out.
Expiration dates from March 9, 2020 to April 1, 2021 have been automatically extended and remain valid until July 1, 2021.
Dates starting April 2, 2021 have not been extended and will need to be renewed by the date listed.
Click here to find your closest BMV location.
You can renew your vehicle registration online through OPlates.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.