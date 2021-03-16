Ohio reports single-day increase of 1,883 new COVID-19 cases

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Tuesday, the Department of Health said 18,114 coronavirus deaths have been verified in the state of Ohio with at least 992,223 cases since the start of the pandemic.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine did not schedule a COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday afternoon, but did speak in Cleveland earlier in the day ahead of the mass vaccination site’s soft launch.
The 24-hour increase of 1,883 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Tuesday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.
An additional 147,107 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 51,756 total hospitalizations reported on Tuesday, at least 7,287 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
