Olmsted Township Police search for vandalizing spree suspects who spray-painted swastika on home

OLMSTED TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Police say this is more than “kids just being kids.”
Authorities are investigating vandalizing spree that included a swastika spray-painted onto a resident’s home.
“Never, it’s never happened like this,” a woman who has lived in the area for 38 years said when asked if any incident like this has ever happened before. She chose to remain anonymous for this interview.
According to a Facebook post from the Olmsted Township Police Department, the incident took place sometime early Sunday morning and covered an area of Glenbrook and Skyline Drive.
The incidents ranged from covering vehicles with a soapy material to dumping corn starch on an AC unit, damaging it.
Any trace of markings was washed away by the following Monday.
The anonymous expressed particular disdain for the swastika, which included the phrase “Nazis live here.”
“I was disgusted. We don’t have things like that down here,” she said.
19 News reporters reached out to the resident of the vandalized home.
She chose not to participate in an interview but explained she did not take any personal offense to the act.
The woman added the spray was easy to remove, and the incident was just the work of rowdy young adults.
Both the resident of the vandalized house and the neighbor that spoke to 19 News also believe a year of quarantine played a role in their behavior.
“I think a lot of them are bored,” the neighbor said. “I don’t know if it’s from COVID, people going crazy having been stuck in their house or what, but it shouldn’t happen.”
Officers were at Glenbrook Drive on Monday afternoon to look for any security camera footage that may have spotted anything unusual over the weekend.
Authorities have yet to publish any images of this weekend’s incident.
The anonymous neighbor hopes whoever is responsible is identified soon. “This is a nice neighborhood with nice people that didn’t deserve it,” she said.
