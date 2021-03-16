One person dies in Painesville house fire; hoarding conditions were a problem, said firefighters

By Julia Bingel | March 16, 2021 at 10:34 AM EDT - Updated March 16 at 11:24 AM

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - One man was killed in an early morning house fire Tuesday and firefighters said their rescue efforts were “severely hampered” by hoarding conditions and a partial roof collapse.

Painesville firefighters said the victim was found inside a two-story apartment home in the 500 block of Mentor Avenue.

911 dispatchers received a call around 2:30 a.m. for a possible structure fire in the area.

Firefighters said they arrived four minutes later and found the the home well involved in flames.

The fire was brought under control around 4 a.m.

At this time, no information on the victim is being released.

Firefighters said the cause of the blaze remains under investigation, but the building is a total loss.

