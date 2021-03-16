Public train rides return to Cuyahoga Valley National Park

VALLEY VIEW, Ohio (WOIO) - Public train rides return to the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad on May 1.
National Park Scenic rides through the park will operate Friday through Sunday in May and Wednesday through Sunday beginning in June, according to a press release from the park service.
Trains will depart from Akron Northside Depot, Rockside Depot in Independence, and Peninsula Depot and Boston Depot in Peninsula.
“We look forward to welcoming our guests and volunteers back on the train,” said CVSR President and CEO Joe Mazur. “We have an exciting season planned that includes the debut of The Cleveland Dinner and Event Train and the Explorer program.”
The railroad will also debut two new programs this year: The Cleveland Dinner and Event Train and the Explorer program.
The Cleveland Dinner and Event Train will depart from the Rockside Station in Independence every Friday night beginning May 7 through October, according to the release.
In addition to Dinner on the Train, several excursions including Ales on Rails beer tastings, Murder Mystery, Grape Escape wine tastings, and other themed programs will be available. Guests can choose one excursion to attend every Friday night.
The Explorer program allows park visitors to purchase a pass to ride the train then bike, kayak, hike or run the Cuyahoga Valley National Park, the release said. The Explorer program will run on the same dates and times as the National Park Scenic Railroad.
“The Dinner Train was incredibly popular when we introduced it in 2019,” said CVSR President and CEO Joe Mazur. “Our beverage and event excursions continue to be a destination for people seeking one-of-kind experiences. Now, every Friday, our historic train becomes a venue where guests can choose from several excursions to create a memorable experience.”
Safety practices, including mask-wearing and physical distancing, will be in place, according to the release.
Tickets go on sale to CVSR members on March 23 and to the public on March 26. Tickets can only be purchased online at cvsr.org or by calling customer service at (330) 439-5708.
