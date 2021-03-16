Saucy Brew Works launches beer in support of new name for Indians

CLEVELAND (WOIO) -A Cleveland-based brewery is joining the debate over what the new name for Cleveland’s baseball team should be.
Saucy Brew Works announced they’ll release a beer supporting changing the name of the Cleveland Indians to the Cleveland Municipals.
The brewery said the namesake behind the Munich-style Helles Lager will “appropriately honor the legacy of the historic franchise while authentically representing the city of Cleveland and its people.”
“Municipals” is one of the names that has garnered support since the Indians announced in December they plan to drop their current team name amid national conversations centering on social and racial justice.
“The Municipals name references old Municipal Stadium and Cleveland’s sports and cultural heritage, while embracing the spirit of the word ‘municipal,’ which means ‘relating to a city or town,’” Sauce Brew Works said in a press release. “In this way, the Munis honor the hometown loyalty Clevelanders are known for while making clear that our baseball team belongs to and represents all Clevelanders. The name celebrates our shared history, allowing long-time fans to rally behind something familiar while making sure the team’s future is more inclusive than its past.”
Municipals Lager will release April 5, the same day the Indians hold their 2021 home opener.
