2 suspects dead following chase that exceeded 100 mph ended in crash in Summit County

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed that two people are dead after attempting to flee from troopers, leading them on a chase that eventually ended in a crash.
The pursuit originated out of Trumbull County on Tuesday morning after the driver refused to stop for a speeding violation, according to the highway patrol.
The chase was terminated at one point as the suspects approached a construction zone, but the pursuit was re-initiated after the road workers were cleared.
After the chase started again, the suspects led law enforcement along the Ohio Turnpike with speeds reaching in excess of 100 miles per hour before exiting onto State Route 8 in Summit County.
Due to the dangerous and winding roads in the area, the OSHP called the chase off again.
A short time later, troopers found the suspect’s vehicle crashed off the roadway on Boston Mills Road.
Two of the vehicle’s occupants died as a result of the crash. Two others in the vehicle involved in the chase suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
This is a developing story.
