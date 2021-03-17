Akron man found guilty of raping developmentally-delayed teen

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh confirmed on Tuesday that Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Tammy O’Brien found 50-year-old Craig McClellan of Falls Avenue in Akron guilty of several charges involving the sexual assault of a developmentally-delayed teen he knew.
Judge O’Brien found McClellan guilty of the following charges during the bench trial:
- 2 counts of rape
- 5 counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance
- 3 counts of gross sexual imposition
The report stated the teen spoke up in 2019 about McClellan touching her private areas on multiple occasions.
Police learned McClellan raped the teen when they found numerous photos and videos on his phone, according to the report.
“I am so proud of the survivor for testifying against the person who did these horrific things to her. Despite her age and disability, she showed incredible strength and courage,” said Prosecutor Walsh.
Summit County Prosecutor’s Office facility dog Avery sat with the teen as she testified at trial, just as she has each time the teen came to the Prosecutor’s Office.
Canine Companions for Independence gave Avery II to the Summit County Prosecutor’s Office in August of 2013
“Avery is a highly trained nine-and-a-half-year-old Labrador/Retriever mix facility dog, whose primary job is to provide emotional support to adults with developmental disabilities and children who are victims of crime. Since 2013, Avery II has been involved in 196 cases in Summit County,” the prosecutor’s office said.
McClellan’s sentencing is scheduled for April 15.
