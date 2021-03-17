Akron police arrest man connected with robbery, murder in December

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police arrested a man for his roles in a robbery and a murder in December 2020.
On Monday, March 15, Akron officers and members of the US Marshal’s Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF) arrested 19-year-old Javion Rankin after DNA evidence linked him to the robbery of a 59-year-old women.
On Dec. 4, Rankin approached a woman while was entering her apartment on the 1100 block of Nestor Avenue in Akron, according to police.
Police said Rankin attempted to take the woman’s purse, knocking her to the ground, kicking her, and dragging her through the mud in the process.
Rankin is facing charges of robbery.
Officials also used DNA evidence to link Rankin to the shooting death of 21-year-old Tyrae Carter on Dec. 3 in Akron.
Officers found Carter dead in a car near the corners of Tampa Avenue and 28th Street SW.
Police charged Rankin with murder and weapons under disability in connection with Carter’s death.
Akron police continue to investigate the murder, which two other people are suspected to also have been involved in.
Rankin is also a person of interest in a 2017 burglary.
He was booked into the Summit County Jail.
