Amazon study found 80% of Americans want federal minimum wage to be increased to $15

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A recently released study published by Amazon found 8 in 10 Americans want the minimum wage to be increased from $7.25 an hour to $15.
“There’s a clear majority of Americans who believe the minimum wage should be increased to $15 an hour and that would do a lot to help employees and communities be on stable footing as we come out of the pandemic,” said Chris Jackson, vice president of Ipsos.
Research firm, Ipsos, teamed with Amazon to gauge the public’s response on the heated topic.
Some say it would be a huge help to get many out of poverty, while others claim it will raise prices on just about everything and hurt small businesses.
“Many Americans acknowledged that that is a risk, but even knowing that we see a majority of Americans thinking the minimum wage should be increased,” said Jackson.
Amazon raised its minimum wage to $15 in 2018, now the company is encouraging other larger companies to follow suit.
“We’ve been able to see the long-term effect of the increased wage, we hear antidotes from workers that they have been able to buy cars, invest in tuition and also make improvements to their homes,” said Jennie Massy, Public Policy Director at Amazon.
While large companies may be able to afford a wage increase, what about the small, locally owned businesses? Would they benefit them to pay workers more or could it cripple their bottom line?
Ken Wheeler, the owner of 12th Street Florist, says he wouldn’t mind if the minimum wage was raised.
He believes if employees are paid more, they work harder.
“You’re paying for the experience to get a qualified producer and to put out a qualified product,” said Wheeler.
While the debate continues, one thing is for sure, no matter what side of the fence you are on, it’s not going away for a long time.
