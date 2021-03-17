Boston Globe: LeBron James becomes part-owner of Boston Red Sox

(WOIO) - LeBron James has reportedly joined the Fenway Sports Group - the parent company of the Red Sox - as a partner.
That gives the Los Angeles Lakers star an ownership stake in its subsidiaries, including the Boston Red Sox, Liverpool Football Club, Roush Fenway Racing, and regional sports network NESN, according to ESPN.
The Boston Globe first reported James’ ownership stake.
FSG also reportedly received a $750 million investment from RedBird Capital Partners.
The deal is contingent on Major League Baseball’s approval, which could take some time, according to the Boston Globe.
