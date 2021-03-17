Cleveland Council and Cleveland Police hold safety hearing to discuss city’s pursuit policy

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Members of the Cleveland City Council held a hearing with the city’s police chief and safety director Wednesday to clarify how and when police officers make the decision to chase someone.
The hearing came after 19 Investigates reported that Cleveland police officers have only engaged in one police chase so far this year.
Some say that there has been an increase in violent crime in the city and worry that officers are not doing enough to catch dangerous criminals. Reports of several car-jackings - some cases resulted in beatings - have heightened concerns throughout the city.
Some council members asked why, in some cases, the police either did not initiate a pursuit or subsequently called off a pursuit of a suspect that had met the pursuit criteria of being a suspected violent felon.
Chief Williams said he believes the city’s pursuit policy allows for the flexibility for officers to do their job but also protects public health. He said that officers must walk a fine line when it comes to initiating a pursuit, and the actions of the suspect can lead to a chase being called off.
“They’re intentionally driving recklessly, running lights without pausing, stop signs, left of center or head-on into traffic, just to cause havoc,” the chief said.
Howard said any officer has the ability to call off a chase if he believes it has become too dangerous to public health, but that, in most cases, a shift supervisor makes the call.
“The supervisor who determines whether a pursuit should proceed, or to call off a pursuit has to answer to the Division and public scrutiny,” he said.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.