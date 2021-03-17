FIRST ALERT DAY: Thursday and Thursday night

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An intense area of low pressure will track across southern Ohio on Thursday.
Widespread rain is in the forecast.
A few spots could see over one inch of rain.
The main issue for our area will be a strong northeast wind.
Wind gusts could exceed 50 mph, especially Thursday afternoon and evening.
This will cause some power loss and sporadic wind damage.
The highest chance for strong wind gusts is along the lakeshore communities.
Wet travel can be expected all day.
We are not concerned about widespread flooding at this time thanks to the very dry March so far.
A blast of colder air Thursday night could give us a brief shot of snow before the moisture moves out.
The team is monitoring this system closely.
