Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream announces new flavor

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Earlier this month, Columbus-based Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream teased that a new flavor was in the works.
The internet responded with lots of guesses: Chocolate? Peaches? Caramel?
Earlier this week, Jeni’s revealed that the flavor will be created through a collaboration with Dolly Parton.
That’s right: The Smoky Mountain Songbird herself.
The proceeds will benefit Parton’s Imagination Library, an international book gifting program for children under 5, according to Jeni’s website.
So when can fans of sweet treats and Dolly expect to sample ice cream that presumably will taste like country music, blue eyeshadow, rhinestones, and childhood literacy?
Soon, Jeni’s said.
